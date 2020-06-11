Province reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more recoveries on Thursday

The Government of Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one in the far north and one in the Saskatoon area.

This brings the province’s total number of cases to 660. Twenty-one of those are considered active.

The government also reported two more recoveries, bringing that total to 626.

One person with COVID-19 is in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Of the 660 cases in the province:

145 cases are related to travel, 398 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 79 have no known exposures and 38 are under investigation by local public health.

51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections isn’t related to their work places in all instances.

262 of the cases are from the far north, 176 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 18 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

98 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 234 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 200 are in the 40-59 age range, 110 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

So far, 53,853 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

More to come.