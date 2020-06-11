Man accused of murder in Dylan Chretien case makes first appearance

The man accused of killing Dylan Chretien was remanded into custody Thursday and is next due in court June 23.

Brandon Smith, 33 was charged with second degree murder this week in connection with Dylan Chretien’s death.

Smith made a first appearance by phone at 10 a.m. Thursday. He is due to appear by video on June 23 for a show cause (bail) hearing.

Chretien was last seen Oct. 27, 2019. He was said to be in the area driving a friend when he went missing. His remains were found on December 4, 2019. At the time, police said they suspected foul play.

Smith was charged with murder while on remand for other, unrelated court matters.

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.