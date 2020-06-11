Inmate escapes from minimum-security unit

The RCMP is on the hunt for Carey Henry, an inmate who went missing from the minimum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary Wednesday evening.

Henry was not accounted for at the 4:30 p.m. count at the minimum security unit. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert RCMP detachment. A warrant was issued for Henry’s arrest.

Henry is serving a sentence of four years and six months for failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking, obstructing a peace officer, possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two offences under the traffic safety act.

He is described as six-foot three and 230 lbs. He has a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. he is 28 years old.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henry is asked to contact police.

CSC said in a statement that they will invrestigat the circumstances of the incident and they are working to locate Henry as quickly as possible

CSC said they have given police all of the information available to help arrest Henry.