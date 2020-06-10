Man, 33, charged with second-degree murder in death of Dylan Chretien

Prince Albert police have charged a 33-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of Dylan Chretien.

The 30-year-old, who friends say was from Lloydminster, was last seen in Prince Albert on October 27, 2019. Human remains found in a rural area outside of the city on December 4, 2019 were identified as Chretien’s.

The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance over the phone on Thursday morning.

The accused was charged while on remand awaiting disposition on other unrelated court matters.

The Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.