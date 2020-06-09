Two new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 9.

One of the new cases is in the Saskatoon region, and the other in the far north. There were no new recoveries or deaths to report Tuesday. With the two new cases, the number considered active is 19. A total of 624 people have recovered.

One person remains in intensive care in Saskatoon.

To date, 52,511 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, a rate of 40,027 people tested per million population. That lags behind the national rate of 51,348 per million.

Tests are currently available to anyone working outside of the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan. It’s also available to shoe admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours including expectant mothers and immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore through, chills, runny nose or a loss of taste or smell, contact 811 or your family doctor for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at saskatcehwan.ca/COVID19.