Sask. Rivers approves three-year PMR plan

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division knows what the future holds for some maintenance and upkeep in the division. At their regular meeting on Monday, June 8 the board of education approved their three year Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plan and budget.

The three years approved in the plan cover from 2021 to 2022. There were also some amendments to the current year’s plan passed by the board. According to director of education Robert Bratvold, maintenance is the second largest portion of the budget after instruction.

The funding is directly tied to the plan passed Monday.

“That was approved last night by the board and doing some of those projects will be proceeding in the coming years. It will be important stuff we have many facilities and our maintenance team does amazing work from caretakers to maintenance, to the leadership. We have got some old facilities some buildings are over 100 years old and just still in fabulous condition so that preventative maintenance and renewal is important,” Bratvold said.

Amendments to the 2019-20 plan included projects such as replacing gym floors at West Central School, replacement of windows at Osborne School, playground safety audits and removal and reconstruction of the main entry slab in Meath Park School. All of these projects were started in 2019.

Projects approved for 2021-2022 include a replacement of boilers with high efficiency boilers at Big River Public High School and a replacement of aluminum sliders with commercial grade double glaze windows at Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI)

Looking ahead, projects approved in 2022-2023 include window replacement at St. Louis School, a roofing replacement project at Carlton Comprehensive Collegiate and a gym floor replacement at PACI.

The 2023-2024 list includes a replacement of roofs on the two gyms at Carlton and replacements of windows at King George Public School.

The deadline for submitting Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plans is June 30.

The projected preventative maintenance budget in 2021-2022 is $634,557, in 2022-2023 the budget is $897,705 and in 2023-2024 the projected budget is $897,795. Each year new projects spring up to keep schools in workable condition.