Police asking for more information into Happy Charles disappearance after search of rural area

Happy Charles was last seen in Prince Albert in April 2017. (Prince Albert Police Service/Submitted)

Prince Albert Police recently searched a rural area outside of the city as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Happy Charles.

According to a Tuesday press release, members of the Criminal Investigations Division followed up on information identifying a possible location connected to Charles’ disappearance.

“Unfortunately, the area described is vast and the information was not enough to determine the exact location identified,” the police wrote.

The police are appealing to the public again to report any information about the whereabouts of Charles, including details about specific locations that may be connected to her disappearance.

“The Prince Albert Police Service has received many anonymous tips and know someone out there knows or heard what happened to Happy Charles,” said Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen. “Police have recently been searching areas identified by the public and are asking those with information to please call police and provide more detailed information to help narrow down the search for Happy.”

Charles was last seen on April 3, 2017, near Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) at 45 20 Street West.

She is five-foot-one, and 115 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar on her left cheek and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Happy Charles is asked to contact Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.