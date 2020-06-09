Basketball courts, playgrounds and skate park to reopen in Prince Albert on Friday

There will soon be more outdoor activities for people to do in Prince Albert.

In accordance with the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, the city will reopen playgrounds and the Kinsmen Skateboard & BMX Park on Friday, in addition to the outdoor basketball courts at the Alfred Jenkins Field House and the Midtown and Crescent Acres Community Clubs.

Several precautions are in place for the facilities, as residents are reminded to comply with COVID-19 public health orders such as hand washing, limiting outdoor group gatherings to 30 people and maintaining social distancing.

The City of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division playgrounds and play structures will be open for use on Friday, while the Alfred Jenkins Field House Jumpstart Playground and the Lions Park Playground will remain closed as they are undergoing renovations.

The Kinsmen Skateboard & BMX Park will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with a fence remaining around the facility so that the number of people using the park remains at 30 people.

The outdoor basketball courts will be available daily from dawn to dusk.