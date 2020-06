The Prince Albert Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a robbery on Saturday evening.

The robbery occurred at a business on the 1600 block of 15th Street West at about 6:45 p.m.

Several patrol units went to the area after receiving a report that someone with a gun stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.

The suspect is described as wearing a grey bunny hug, black balaclava and silver sunglasses.