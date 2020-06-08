Four more cases and two COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

After reporting four cases over five days, the Monday saw four more COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. The province also reported the deaths of two individuals from the far north.

One individual was in their 60s and the second was in their 70s. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 13.

Three of the new cases were from the Saskatoon region and one from the far north.

One more recovery was reported and the total is now 624. The total number of cases has jumped to 654. The active case number has increased by one to 17.

With new cases reported, the breakdown has changed with 260 of the cases are from the far north, 173 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

There is still a single person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The number of deaths reported remains steady at 11.

There are currently 51 cases who are health care workers. However, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

Of the 654 cases in the province: 144 cases are related to travel, 393 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 79 have no known exposures and 38 are under investigation by local public health, which is a drop of two from Friday.

The age breakdown shows 98 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 232 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 199 are in the 40-59 age range, 107 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 52 per cent of the cases being females and 48 per cent being males.

As of June 8, 52,229 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, an increase of 536 from Thursday.

As of June 6, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 39,640 people tested per million population. The national rate was 50,462 people tested per million population.

*This story has been corrected to better reflect where new cases were identified Monday.