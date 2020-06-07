No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan Sunday

There were no cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

This comes after four consecutive days with a single case of COVID-19 reported.

Twelve more recoveries were reported and the total is now 623. The total number of cases remains at 650. The active case number has dropped 12 to 16.

With no new cases reported the breakdown remains the same with 259 of the cases are from the far north, 170 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

There is still a single person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The number of deaths reported remains steady at 11.

There are currently 51 cases who are health care workers.

Of the 650 cases in the province: 143 cases are related to travel, 391 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 79 have no known exposures and 37 are under investigation by local public health, which is a drop of two from Friday.

The age breakdown shows 97 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 199 are in the 40-59 age range, 106 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 52 per cent of the cases being females and 48 per cent being males.

As of June 7, 51,693 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, an increase of 512 from Thursday.

As of June 5, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 39,267 people tested per million population. The national rate was 49,702 people tested per million population.

The province continued their theme for the weekend on Sunday and noted that if people are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19 or use the self-assessment tool.

Testing for COVID-19 is also now available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

As well testing is available for those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers and immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.