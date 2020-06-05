One new COVID-19 case and only one in hospital as of Friday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan continues to decline with one case reported in the far north on Friday after reporting a single case in the entire province on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The number of people in hospital also declined with one person in intensive care being reported after two the previous day.

As well, three more recoveries were reported bringing the total to 611. The total number of cases is 649.

Of these there are 258 of the cases are from the far north, 170 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

The number of deaths reported remains steady at 11.

The active case number has gone down one more to 27.

Ten more recoveries have been reported.

There are currently 51 cases who are health care workers.

Of the 649 cases in the province: 143 cases are related to travel, 390 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 79 have no known exposures and 39 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 97 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 198 are in the 40-59 age range, 106 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 52 per cent of the cases being females and 48 per cent being males.

As of June 5, 50,597 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, an increase of 682 from Wednesday.

On Friday the province also noted that if people are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19 or use the self-assessment tool.

Testing for COVID-19 is also now available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

As well testing is available for those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers and immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.