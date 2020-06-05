Humboldt woman injured after being hit while crossing street

A 78-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Humboldt.

The incident occurred on Main Street at roughly 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. Police say the woman was struck by a northbound vehicle at a marked pedestrian crosswalk. EMS transported the injured pedestrian to the Humboldt District Health Centre for treatment. The female driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Traffic was restricted to one lane for roughly half an hour while emergency crews attended the scene.

Humboldt RCMP are investigating the incident. No charges have been laid at this time.