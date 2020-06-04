Subject of suspicious incident report found safe and sound

The woman who was subject of a suspicious incident report has been found safe and sound.

Police received a report Thursday morning saying a woman was in distress along the riverbank near the Rotary Trail, and may have entered the North Saskatchewan River.

Police and fire crews located her in the early afternoon after a search of the area. She is in good condition, and has been connected with mental health supports through the Police and Crisis Team (PACT).

Police were notified of the problem at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday when a man on a bike reported a suspicious incident to City of Prince Albert staff. The man left shortly afterwards, and police put out a call asking him to get in touch. A police spokesperson said they are no longer seeking the witness.