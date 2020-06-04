Sask. sees 1 new COVID-19 case in Saskatoon area on Thursday

The provincial government reported a single new case of COVID-19 in the Saskatoon region and six more recoveries on Thursday.

These new figures bring the number of reported cases in Saskatchewan since the beginning of the pandemic to 648, with 29 currently considered active.

So far, 608 people have recovered and 11 people with COVID-19 have passed away.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19-related complications, both are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Of the 648 cases in the province:

143 cases are related to travel, 389 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 77 have no known exposures and 39 are under investigation by local public health.

51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

257 of the cases are from the far north, 170 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

96 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 198 are in the 40-59 age range, 106 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

To date, 49,915 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, an increase of 783 from Wednesday.

