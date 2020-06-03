Province records 1 new case of COVID-19 in the far north

The Saskatchewan government reported one new case of COVID-19 in the far north region and no additional recoveries on Wednesday.
This brings the provincial total to 647 reported cases of the virus, with 34 considered active. So far, 602 people have recovered.
Two people with COVID-19 are currently in hospital. Both are in intensive care in Saskatoon.
Of the 647 cases in the province:
- 142 cases are related to travel, 389 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 77 have no known exposures and 39 are under investigation by local public health.
- 51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of infections isn’t related to their work environments in all instances.
- 257 of the cases are from the far north, 169 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.
- 96 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 197 are in the 40-59 age range, 106 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.
- 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.
- 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.