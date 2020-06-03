Chamber of commerce introduces three new board members

The Chamber of Commerce has three new directors.

The chamber announced the new addition to the board of directors Wednesday. The directors will join the board as of July 1.

The new directors are Jessica Gale, Jeff Stumpf and Mike Scissons.

Gale is the foundation coordinator for the Mont St. Joseph Foundation.

“I’m really excited about working with the chamber and all the local businesses to see what we can create together,” she said in a press release.

“It is amazing that we have this network that allows businesses to work together and strategize to build our economy.”

Stumpf, the president and general manager at Prince Albert Alarm Systems, said the chamber board will be an opportunity to advocate on behalf of the local business community.

“The chamber is an excellent organization that does great work,” he said.

“I look forward to working with everyone on the board and connecting with other businesses.”

The third new board member is no stranger to Prince Albert Raiders fans.

Scissons is the team’s business manager, and he wants to build on the chamber’s foundation.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the board of directors and its business members in continuing the great work that has been done in developing a positive business climate in Prince Albert and area,” he said.

In a statement, chamber CEO Elise Hildebrandt welcomed the new recruits.

“I’m looking forward to learning and growing with them,” she said.

The new members were also welcomed by board chair Jason Hurd.

“I appreciate the commitment they are making to our community,” said Hurd of aodbt architecture and design.

“(I) would like to extend a warm welcome to each of our new board members.”