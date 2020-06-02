Province contributes $241,000 to Prince Albert airport upgrades

The provincial government will contribute $241,500 towards upgrades at the Prince Albert Airport.

The funds are part of a $1.5-million investment through the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program that will match local dollars to pay for upgrades at 15 Saskatchewan airports.

“These projects will be completed this year, providing an immediate boost to communities as we begin to reopen our economy,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a media release.

The Prince Albert investment will pay for edge lighting, pull-pits and information signs on Taxiway F, along with the installation of a storm sewer and catch basins for Taxiway B.

The City of Melfort also received funding. They’ll receive $275,000 to fully rehabilitate their airport apron.

The communities of North Battleford, Swift Current, Humboldt and Kindersley also received funding.

The provincial government has pledged roughly $7.5-billion in infrastructure spending over the next two years. That includes a $2-billion increase in emergency economic stimulus spending.