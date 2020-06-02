Prince Albert celebrating Pride Month even though COVID-19 has forced postponements of in-person events

Normally at this time of the year, dozens in support of Prince Albert’s LGBTQ community are marching the streets sporting rainbow clothing and flags.

Like most other pride organizations in the province, Prince Albert’s postponed this year’s pride month activities because of COVID-19. However, that’s not stopping the city from celebrating diversity throughout June.

On Monday, Saskatchewan Polytechnic raised the pride flag at the Prince Albert campus. It will fly until Sunday.

Prince Albert Pride has teamed up with the Mann Art Gallery for a pride-themed art activity. A limited number of free kits will be available for pickup; however, they’re unsure of what exactly the craft will be.

Prince Albert Pride has asked on social media what the public would like to see. They’re deciding between melting perler beads, finger weaving, cement mosaic stepping stones and cross stitching.

The Calvary United Church is also hosting a diversity service on June 14.

At last year’s pride parade, which ended with a festival in Kinsmen park, Prince Albert Pride Chair Marc Roberts said more and more people are continuing to show their support.

“That’s what we’re looking for for P.A. Pride, is understanding, tolerance and acceptance,” he said.

Canada has seen significant improvements in LGBTQ inclusion. For example, it’s been over 50 years since the decriminalization of homosexuality and 15 years since same-sex marriage was legalized.

But Roberts has been vocal that more needs to be done, like facilities having gender neutral washrooms.

Those that want to participate in a virtual pride parade can do so through Saskatoon Pride. That event is taking place on June 20, but celebrations will take place starting on the 14th.

The virtual events will showcase film, dance, spoken word, inclusive discussions, drag artists, music performances and youth events.