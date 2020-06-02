North Battleford RCMP charge 2 teens for excessive speeding

Two teenagers are facing charges for speeding in excess of 50 km/hr over the limit near North Battleford.

At about 6:11 p.m. on Friday, an officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP North Battleford Traffic Services Unit was conducting enforcement through radar when he came across a vehicle going 132 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, is charged under the Traffic Safety Act and was issued an $820 ticket.

The next day, at about 6:28 p.m., an officer’s radar determined a vehicle was travelling at 136 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

The driver this time was a 17-year-old male. He was also charged for speeding in excess of 50 km/hr over the posted speed limit and issued an $865 ticket. The driver also had his license suspended for three days in Saskatchewan and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

The RCMP encourages anyone who witnesses impaired or aggressive driving to phone their local police detachment or dial 911.