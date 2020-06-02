No new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Saskatchewan reported zero new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. With 14 more people recovered, the total number of active cases has fallen to 33, the lowest number since March 20.

Two people remain in the hospital. Both are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The province also announced Tuesday that travel restrictions in place for northwest Saskatchewan will be lifted as of Monday, June 8. That day will also mark phases one and two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan coming into effect in La Loche. The rest of the province is already in phases one and two.

For the entire northwest, outdoor gatherings may increase to 20 people as of Monday, though indoor gathering must remain at ten.

Phase three of the reopening plan is delayed across the northwest region until further notice.

The reopening plan remains on in the rest of Saskatchewan.

Guidelines for the plan can be found at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19