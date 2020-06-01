Government reports 1 new COVID-19 case plus 6 recoveries in Monday update

Health authorities reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, along with six more recoveries.

That brings the total number of active cases to 47. The lone new case was in Regina. All six patients who recovered are from the far north.

Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are not scheduled to speak to the media on Monday. Health Minister Jim Reiter and Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding will speak at 3:30 p.m.

There are now only four active cases in the north region, which includes Prince Albert, Melfort, Meadow Lake and North Battleford. The far north has the highest number of active cases with 32. The Saskatoon area, which includes Humboldt, has the second highest number of active cases with six.

Monday’s media update did not contain any information about the COVID-19 patient from the north who died on Sunday.