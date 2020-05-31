Province reports 11th COVID-19 death on Sunday

A Saskatchewan resident in their 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Health authorities say the patient was in the north region, which includes Prince Albert, Melfort, Meadow Lake and North Battleford, but did not give any more details about their location.

There are now 11 Saskatchewan residents who have died due to the virus.

“Sadly, there has been one more death from COVID-19,” Premier Scott Moe wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual at this difficult time.”

Health officials are also asking anyone who visited the North Battleford Walmart between noon and 2 p.m. on May 21 to self-isolate and arrange for testing if they have COVID-19 symptoms. The SHA and Indigenous Services Canada say an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the store during those hours. Any customers who visited the store outside of those hours should also self-monitor for symptoms until June 5.

Officials reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, along with two more recoveries. There are now 53 active cases in the province. The lone new case is in Regina.

There are four people in hospital with COVID-19, once of which is in intensive care. All hospitalized patients are in the Regina or Saskatoon areas.

There have now been 646 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 582 of which have recovered.