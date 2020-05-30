Province reports four new COVID-19 cases, 10 more recoveries

The provincial government announced four new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with 10 more recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 55.

That’s the lowest number since March 22, when health officials reported 52 active cases.

Premier Scott Moe said it was an encouraging sign as Saskatchewan attempts to reopen its economy.

“It shows we can re-open businesses and people can return to work safely while controlling COVID-19,” Moe tweeted on Saturday. “(It’s) great news with Reopen Saskatchewan phase three starting June 8.”

Three of the four new cases announced on Saturday are in the far north. The other is in Regina.

The far north continues to have the highest number of active cases with 38. The Saskatoon area, which includes Humboldt, is second highest with seven active cases. There are five active cases in the north region, which includes Prince Albert, Melfort, North Battleford and Meadow Lake.

There are three people in hospital with the virus, one of which is in intensive care. All hospitalized cases are in Regina or Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan health officials have reported 645 active COVID-19 cases to date, 580 of which have already recovered. Ten Saskatchewan residents have died due to the virus.

To date, 47,114 COVID-19 tests have been performed.