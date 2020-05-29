Four people arrested after RCMP organized crime investigation

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team has arrested four people following a “lengthy” investigation into organized crime activity in Prince Albert and surrounding communities.

One of the suspects is 30-year-old Raini Henderson from the Nipawin district. He was arrested at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre on May 6 and is scheduled to appear in court on September 14. He’s charged with facilitating the activities of a criminal organization.

Another suspect is 28-year-old Brennen Sanderson from the Prince Albert district. He was arrested in Sturgeon Lake on May 16 and is scheduled to appear in court on August 24. He’s facing a number of firearms charges, facilitating the activities of a criminal organization and fail to appear.

Shania Yooya, 24, is facing several charges, including trafficking a controlled substance in association with, for the benefit of or at the direction of a criminal organization, uttering threats in association with, for the benefit of or at the direction of a criminal organization and conspiracy to commit assault in association with, for the benefit of or at the direction of a criminal organization.

Yooya is from the Prince Albert district. She was arrested in the city on Apr. 18 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

Jesse Dillon was arrested at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre on Apr. 10. The 28-year-old man is from Onion Lake. He’s charged with several weapons offences, trafficking methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and fabricating evidence.

The Prince Albert RCMP detachment, Prince Albert Police Service and Saskatoon Police Service assisted the Crime Reduction Team in the investigation.

Part of the investigation involved a search warrant in Sturgeon Lake, which was executed on February 12 of this year.

A news release at the time said officers seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a replica handgun, a spear-gun and suspected hydromorphone.