Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday

Saskatchewan reported two new cases and nine more recoveries of COVID-19 Thursday.

One new case is in the north region and one is in the Saskatoon area.

Of the 639 reported cases, 61 are considered active. So far, 568 people have recovered from the virus.

Four people are in the hospital. One is receiving inpatient care in Regina, and three are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 639 total cases:

141 cases are travellers

369 are community contacts

76 have no known exposure

53 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

50 cases are health care workers, though the source of infections may not be health care-related in all instances

253 cases are from the far north, 168 from Saskatoon, 112 from the north, 78 from Regina, 16 from the south and 12 from the central region

94 cases involve people 19 or younger, while the rest are adults

228 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 195 in the 40-59 age range, 104 in the 60-79 age range and 18 aged 80 or older.

So far, 45,869 tests have been performed in the province., for a rate of 34,883 people per million population. The national rate is 40,658 per million.

The province also reminded residents Thursday that public health orders remain in effect, including the order limiting public and private gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“The declaration of a community-transmitted outbreak in Saskatoon linked to two large family gatherings reinforces the importance of following public health orders,” the province wrote.