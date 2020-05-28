Registration open for 2020-21 PA Minor Hockey season

While an official start date has yet to be determined, the registration process is now underway for those that want to take part in Prince Albert Minor Hockey league play for the 2020-21 season.

“All of the registration will be done online this year,” PA Minor Hockey technical director James Mays said on Thursday.

“We’ve been in talks with the SHA (Saskatchewan Hockey Association) over the last few weeks and we are preparing to start our season as we normally would, which would see everything begin right after Labour Day.

“We’re hoping to have some sense of normalcy here when we get to the fall, but it all depends on what the provincial government and the city of Prince Albert wants to do going forward.”

More information on registration for the upcoming season, which is open until Aug. 31, visit www. paminorhockey.com