Two additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday

Two more Saskatchewan residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

Both of the reported deaths occurred in the far north with one individual in their 80s and the other individual in their 60s.

This new total includes a death that was initially reported yesterday. The total number of deaths in Saskatchewan attributed to COVID-19 is now 10.

In addition to the reported deaths there are three new cases in the province bringing the total to 637 overall cases. Two of the new cases are in Regina and one new case is in the far north.

There are currently 559 recoveries and 68 cases are considered active.

Ten more recoveries have been reported.

There are four people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19. One is receiving inpatient care in the Saskatoon and three people remain in Saskatoon in intensive care. The province is emphasizing that these areas are where the patient is hospitalized, not the regions where they live. Active cases are included in the number for their region of residence.

There are currently 50 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances, 253 of the cases are from the far north, 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 111 are from the north, 78 are from the Regina area, 16 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

Of the 590 cases in the province: 141 cases are related to travel, 363 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 77 have no known exposures and 56 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 93 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 227 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 195 are in the 40-59 age range, 104 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of May 27, 45,118 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.