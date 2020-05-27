Charges laid following investigation into death of 3-year-old girl

Story updated for the final time at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Prince Albert police have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of three-year-old Emily McCallum-Daniels on April 9.

Fabian Morin, 21, made his first court appearance by video link on Wednesday. He will be remanded in custody until his next court date on June 5. Police confirmed that Morin is McCallum-Daniels’ half-brother.

Morin was arrested without incident on May 26 at a residence in Prince Albert

Inspector Craig Mushka of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division described the case as a very complex file that required multiple interviews to establish a timeline. Police are still investigating, but at this point, they have no plans to file further charges.

“Over the last seven weeks, investigators have worked diligently to correct and corroborate evidence,” Mushka told reporters during a media update on May 27. “Witness statements, forensic evidence and medical reports were all examined to establish a strong timeline in the events leading up to the death.”

Mushka opened Wednesday’s press conference by expressing his condolences McCallum-Daniels’ family. He said all homicide cases are difficult for police officers investigating the crime, but that’s particularly true when the victim is so young.

“I think any homicide investigation is certainly going to be challenging to all of our staff who have to deal with that (case),” Mushka said. “That speaks to our frontline patrol officers, to our forensic identification section, and our criminal investigation division, and it certainly elevates when we’re speaking about a three-year-old victim. Although we do receive training and we have outlets and programs designed to assist us, I mean, as police officers we’re human too.”

Emily McCallum-Daniels was found unresponsive at a residence on the 800 block of 17th Street West at 8 p.m. on April 8. Paramedics who arrived on the scene attempted life-saving efforts while transferring her to Victoria Hospital. She was later transferred to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon where she passed away on April 9.

Police ruled her death a homicide following an autopsy on April 14.