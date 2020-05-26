Eighth COVID-19 death reported Tuesday

An eighth resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan has died. An additional death is under investigation.

The province said the eighth death is a resident in their 50s from the far north region. On Monday, CBC reported that a far north resident in her 60s who had contracted COVID-19 had been taken off life support.

The province said COVID-19 deaths must be confirmed by the medical health officer to ensure it meets criteria in order to be included in epidemiological reporting tools before being reported publicly by the Ministry of Health.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday. The provincial total remains at 634. Of the 634 reported cases, 77 are considered active. Three more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 549.

Five people are in the hospital. Two are receiving inpatient care — one in Regina and one in the north — and three are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 634 cases:

141 are travellers

361 are community contacts

77 have no known exposures

55 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall, in Saskatchewan:

50 cases are health care workers, however, the source of infections may not be related to health care in all instances

252 of the cases are from the far north, 167 from Saskatoon, 111 from the north, which includes Prince Albert, 76 from Regina, 16 from the south and 12 from the central region

93 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the rest are adults

226 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 193 in the 40-59 range, 104 in the 60-79 age group and 18 in the 80-plus age range.

51 per cent of cases are women and 49 per cent are men

To date, 44,580 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan has tested 34,317 people per million population. The national rate was 39,369 per million population.