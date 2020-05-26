Catholic Division approves amendments to maintenance plan

Schools are always in need of maintenance and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division has an ability to stay ahead of these with the Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) Plan. The board previously approved their plan but some changes had to be made because of COVID-19 and other items.

At their meeting on Monday, May 25 the board approved amendments and the amended three-year (fiscal years 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024) PMR projects list. Administration found projects costing $326,043 that previously did not appear in the list.

“Last night we did add some elements to some of the pieces we have been keeping an eye on and require at this point and then we approved the three year plan as proposed,” director of education Lorel Trumier explained.

The plan was previously approved but the process is always ongoing.

“It gets updated every year and it gets renewed along the way it is intended to be exactly what it says,” Trumier said.

The amendments can happen because incidents may happen like a boiler ending its life or a roof springing a leak.

“It means that we have to budget sometimes beyond three years so the projects will end up being in the fourth year or fifth year but it is a rolling plan so that we can continue to keep our eyes on the targets that are most important.”

The amendments include plexiglass for reception areas to protect workers in light of the pandemic at the Catholic Education Centre, Holy Cross, St Catherine, St. Francis, St. John, St. Mary, St. Michael and St. Anne. Other projects included sanding and refinishing the floor, replacing tiles and replacing stair treads at St. Mary. There are also various projects at St. Francis, St. Anne and Holy Cross in the amended list.

“So we are trying to make it COVID-prepared for both our students, our staff and our parents as well,” Trumier said.

She explained that they always estimate and assess as actual costs come in.

The most expensive project is the replacement of roofing on the second level at St. Francis which is estimated at $242,643.

The three-year plan which was approved earlier included a number of projects at Holy Cross, St. Francis ad St. John in 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Greg McEwan also gave an update on a Climate Action Incentive Fund which is available to the division. The fund is the result of an agreement between federal and provincial government to allocate just over $12 million to school divisions. The Catholic Division’s share is $269,378 and it is to be used for specific types of projects that have a result in reducing their energy footprint. Examples include things such as the installation of LED lighting or replacement of HVAC units, replacement of windows and doors, roofing and exterior refinishing.

These projects must be completed by March 31, 2021 administration is identifying projects and will the advise board once that work is complete.