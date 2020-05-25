Two new COVID-19 cases, 8 more recoveries in Sask. on Monday

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 cases climbed by two on Monday. One of the new, confirmed cases is in the far north and the other is in the northern region.

This brings Saskatchewan’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 634. With eight more recoveries reported on Monday, 81 cases are considered active.

There are currently six people in hospital with health conditions related to COVID-19. Two are receiving inpatient care, one in Regina and one in the north, and four people in Saskatoon are in the ICU.

Of the 634 cases in the province:

141 cases are related to travel, 358 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 76 have no known exposures and 59 are under investigation by local public health.

50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections isn’t related to their work environments in all instances.

252 of the cases are from the far north, 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 111 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 16 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

93 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 226 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 193 are in the 40-59 age range, 104 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

Seven deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

So far, 44,312 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.