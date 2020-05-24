Government reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more recoveries

The Government of Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, both of which are in the far north region.

Three more people have recovered from the virus, dropping the province’s active case count to 87.

Since the beginning of the pandemic entering Saskatchewan, 632 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, seven resulting in deaths. A total of 538 have recovered so far.

There are currently five people with COVID-19 in hospital. Two are in inpatient care, one in Regina and one in the north, and three people in Saskatoon are in the ICU.

Here's an updated breakdown of the cases across the province: pic.twitter.com/4zRMhWmemv — Jayda Noyes (@jaynoyesSK) May 24, 2020

Of the 632 cases in the province:

141 cases are related to travel, 357 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 76 have no known exposures and 58 are under investigation by local public health.

50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections isn’t related to their work environments in all instances.

251 of the cases are from the far north, 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 16 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

92 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 226 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 192 are in the 40-59 age range, 104 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

To date, 43,862 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.