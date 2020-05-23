Active COVID-19 cases in Sask. drops to 88 on Saturday

Saskatchewan’s active case count of COVID-19 continued to decline on Saturday to 88. That number is the result of only three new reported cases and 14 more recoveries.

Two of the new cases are in the Saskatoon area and one is in the far north. These new figures bring the provincial total since the beginning of the pandemic, including active cases, recoveries and deaths, to 630.

A total of 535 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Currently, six people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Three are receiving inpatient care, one in the north, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina, and three others in Saskatoon are in the ICU.

Of the 630 cases in the province:

141 cases are related to travel, 355 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 74 have no known exposures and 60 are under investigation by local public health.

49 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections isn’t related to their work environments in all instances.

249 of the cases are from the far north, 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 16 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

92 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 225 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 191 are in the 40-59 age range, 104 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

To date, 43,419 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.