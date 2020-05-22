Police investigation reveals various types of drugs and over $60K in cash

Three people are facing various drugs and weapons-related charges following a Prince Albert police investigation on Thursday.

Members of the Integrated Crime Reduction Team (ICRT) seized drugs, bear spray, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and more than $60,000 in cash as a result of the investigation.

Police conducted a vehicle stop on the 4400 block of Second Avenue West at around 6 p.m. After searching that vehicle, other vehicles and a residence on the 1100 block of 14th Street East, they seized over 580 g of crack cocaine, about 380 g of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

A 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are charged jointly with charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and multiple firearms-related charges.

The 28-year-old is also charged with breach of probation and was subject to a court-ordered firearms prohibition.

A 42-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of release conditions.