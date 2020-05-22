Mintos announce award winners

The Prince Albert Mintos officially closed the door on their 2019-20 campaign this week as they announced their year-end award recipients.

Graduating goaltenders Joel Favreau and Spencer Welke each received an accolade as Favreau was named the most valuable player and Welke received the Jacob Leicht Heart & Hustler Award.

Favreau made the jump up to Midget AAA this past year and ended up starting the majority of the games in the regular season after Welke suffered a knee injury.

He would post an 18-8 record with a 2.19 goals against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts, in addition to being named the top netminder at the December Mac’s Midget Tournament in Calgary.

Lucas Punkari/Daily Herald

Prince Albert Mintos goaltender Spencer Welke smiles while officials break up a scrum during the third period of a game against the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Art Hauser Centre in February.

Despite his injury, Welke worked his way back to the lineup in February and also got his first WHL start with the Regina Pats.

Welke, who also received a $1,100 scholarship from the Leicht family, had a 9-9 record with a 2.89 goals against average, a .910 save percentage and one shutout in his final season with the Mintos.

Blueliner Kayden Skulmoski and forward Ty Bahm, who are also aging out of the Under-18 ranks, received the Scholastic Player and Most Sportsmanlike Player awards respectively.

Skulmoski, who had 22 points in 44 games for the Mintos after spending two seasons with the Omaha AAA Lancers Under-16 program, had a 93 per cent average in the classroom this season.

Bahm was tied for fourth in team scoring with 30 points in 43 games, while only serving 12 penalty minutes.

Winnipeg Ice prospect Chase Bertholet was named the team’s top forward after a 35-point campaign, while forward Turner McMillen earned playoff MVP after posting three points in their opening round series with the Saskatoon Contacts.

McMillen, who is a prospect of the Kelowna Rockets and has committed to the Estevan Bears for next season, also led the team in scoring during the regular season with 39 points.

Gage Helm was named the team’s rookie of the year after he had 21 points in 44 games in his first season at the Under-18 level.

Lethbridge Hurricanes prospect Chase Pauls earned the Mintos’ top defenceman award following a 21-point campaign.

The most dedicated player award was shared by Medicine Hat Tigers prospect Ashton Ferster and Spokane Chiefs prospect Chase Freidt-Mohr.

Ferster, who has committed to the Tisdale Trojans for next year, had 21 points in 31 games in his second season for the Mintos, despite missing time with a wrist injury.

Freidt-Mohr led all blueliners in scoring with 29 points in 38 games and was also the team’s captain.

In other Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League news, Prince Albert product Marek Schneider will be joined the Warman Wildcats next year after spending the last two seasons with the Mintos.

Schneider, who is a defensive prospect for the Saskatoon Blades, recorded 15 assists in 83 games for his hometown club.