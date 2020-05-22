Beckman named WHL Player of the Year

After leading the WHL in scoring during the shortened 2019-20 campaign, Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman has received the league’s highest individual honour.

The 19-year-old Saskatoon product was named as the recipient of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy on Thursday, which goes to the WHL Player of the Year.

Beckman, who beat out Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Dylan Cozens for the award, had 48 goals and 59 assists in 63 games during his sophomore campaign.

He also signed an entry-level contract with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild in March.

Beckman is now a finalist for the CHL’s Player of the Year award, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Marco Rossi of the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s and defending winner Alexis Lafreniere of the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic are also nominated for the award.

Chiefs blueliner Ty Smith earned his second straight Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenceman over Calen Addison of the Hurricanes.

The last blueliner to win the award in consecutive seasons was Kris Russell of the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2006 and 2007.

The 20-year-old from Lloydminster had 59 points in 46 games in his fourth and final WHL season, as he’s expected to begin his pro career in the New Jersey Devils system next year.

Smith can also earn his second straight CHL Defenceman of the Year award in the coming weeks, as he’ll be going up against Noel Hoefenmayer of the 67’s and Jordan Spence of the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips earned the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy for WHL Goaltender of the Year over Jiri Patera of the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The 19-year-old Wolf, who calls Tustin, Calif. home, had the best goals against average (1.88) and save percentage (.935) in the league this year.

He also had the most shutouts (eight) and was tied for the most wins (34) with Joel Hofer of the Portland Winterhawks.

The Calgary Flames prospect will now go up against Nico Daws of the OHL’s Guelph Storm and Kevin Mandolese of the QMJHL’s Cape Breton Eagles for the CHL’s Goaltender of the Year honours.

The other recipients of this year’s WHL awards are as follows: