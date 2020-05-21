Jun. 8 target for phase 3 of Re-Open Sask. Plan, 2 new COVID-19 cases

The provincial government reported two new cases and 15 more recoveries of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with announcing Jun. 8 as the target date for phase three of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

In phase three of the province’s plan to reopen the economy, restaurants and licensed establishments will be able to open at 50 per cent capacity. This phase also includes fitness facilities, child care facilities and places of worship.

Personal services that did not open in phase two, which began on Tuesday, can also reopen in phase three while following safety protocols. This includes tattoo artists, makeup applicators and sun tanning parlours.

All businesses reopening must follow guidelines under the public health order.

Both of the new cases on Thursday are in the far north, making 160 of the province’s total cases considered active.

Currently, there are five people in hospital. Two are receiving inpatient care, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina, and three are in intensive care in Saskatoon.