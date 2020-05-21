Cooke Municipal starting their season Friday

It may have taken a little bit longer than they originally planned, but the Cooke Municipal Golf Course will be busy as their 2020 golf season gets underway Friday.

“We opened up our tee sheets on Thursday morning and watching them fill up right away has been really exciting,” head professional Darcy Myers said. “It’s taken us a little bit to get to this point, but we’re here now and people are really excited to get back out on the course.

“The situation has been tough on everybody and people are looking for activities. Golf is one of those sports that can be done safely and we’re fortunate to be in this position as a lot of other sports aren’t able to come back at this point.”

While the majority of golf courses in Saskatchewan opened up last weekend, the 18-hole Cooke course had to wait a little longer as they made some adjustments to work around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Typically we open around the last week of April or the first week of May, but everyone was late to get started under these circumstances,” Myers said.

“There’s a new washroom that’s ready to go at the exterior of the Golf and Curling Centre and there will be very limited food and beverage available this weekend, but we’ll work through that. Things are evolving as we go here and we’ll do what we need to keep people safe by following the guidelines that are booked in place.”

When it comes to major events at the course, the Northern Team Championship and the Women’s Northern competitions have both been cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, the status of the Men’s Northern, Senior Men’s Northern, City Open and the Saskatchewan Provincial Senior Golf Championships is still being determined.

“As of right now we’re limited to what we can do with the restrictions that are in place, so it’s just a wait and see at this point when it comes to those major events as this evolves,” Myers said.

“We still have lots of golf ahead of though and we’re thankful for that.”

The first tee times that are available for golfers are at 8 a.m. until the rest of the month, while the driving range will be open from noon until 8 p.m. daily.

All tee times can be booked online at www.cookegolf.ca or by phone at 306-763-2502.