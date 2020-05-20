Three facing drug trafficking charges after pair of traffic stops

The Prince Albert Police Service has charged three women for drug trafficking following two separate vehicle stops.

The first incident occurred on Friday night. Members of the Integrated Crime Reduction Team (ICRT) stopped a vehicle on the 100 block of 19th Street East.

Upon further investigation, officers located crystal meth, cocaine and over $10,000 in cash.

Two 26-year-old women are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Then, in a separate incident on Tuesday morning, the ICRT seized bear spray, a knife and just over 100 g of methamphetamine.

That was after police arrested a 26-year-old woman for breach of probation following a vehicle stop on the 500 block of 20th Street West. She’s also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.