Province reports seventh death related to COVID-19

A seventh person in Saskatchewan who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

In a Wednesday news release, the provincial government said the resident was in their 60s and from the northern region. This area includes Prince Albert, North Battleford, Meadow Lake and Melfort.

The government also reported 21 new, confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday—16 of these cases are in the far north (including nine in La Loche and six in Beauval), four are in the north and one is in the Saskatoon area. A total of 620 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, and 120 are currently considered active.

Twenty-four more people have recovered, bringing the province’s total number of recoveries to 494.

There are four people in hospital with COVID-19, all in Saskatoon. One is in inpatient care and three are in the ICU.

Of the 620 cases in the province:

• 139 cases are related to travel, 339 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 71 have no known exposures and 71 are under investigation by local public health.

• 49 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections isn’t related to their work environments in all instances.

• 242 of the cases are from the far north, 165 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 15 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

• 88 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 223 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 187 are in the 40-59 age range, 104 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.