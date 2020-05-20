Police respond to string of bear spray calls over May long weekend

Prince Albert police included three calls in its May long weekend news release, all of which involved the use or seizure of bear spray.

Police are investigating an assault that occurred on the 300 Block of Eighth Street East on Sunday night, when someone was bear sprayed during an altercation with three people.

Also on Sunday night, officers received a report of a robbery on the 100 block of Eighth Street East. A food delivery driver said he was robbed and bear sprayed while on the job.

Police are investigating.

A 19-year-old man is facing several weapons charges after police were dispatched to the 700 block of River Street East on Monday afternoon for a report of a man with a gun.

Officers found a black BB gun and a can of bear spray upon arrival. The suspect’s charges include possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon and use of an imitation firearm.

Overall, the Prince Albert Police Service responded to 334 calls for service over the long weekend. The majority of them involved disturbances and intoxicated persons.