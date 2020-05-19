RCMP search near Biggar reveals dangerous drugs, including 4,400 doses of fentanyl

A bust near Biggar has taken large quantities of dangerous and sometimes fatal drugs out of Saskatchewan communities.

RCMP conducted a search on a rural property in the RM of Glenside on Friday as part of an investigation into trafficking of controlled substances.

The investigation also left one officer with non-life threatening injuries when police were preparing for the search and shots were fired at the group.

Officers searched the house, two outbuildings and two vehicles on the property, revealing large quantities of drugs, including:

1,000 grams of methamphetamine

444 grams of fentanyl, equating to 4,400 single doses

3,035 ml of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

500 alazopram (Xanax) pills

400 tabs of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

“The sale and distribution of these dangerous substances results in an increase in criminal activity in our communities and overdoses, which can be fatal,” said Sgt. Jason Kerr of the Saskatchewan RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime.

“Thousands of people in our province could have been affected had these hazardous substances not been removed from our streets.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP is reminding the public that even small quantities of fentanyl can be deadly.

Other items seized include $16,080 in Canadian currency, two money counters, scales, eight cellphones and several computers and tablets. Officers also found several weapons, such as a spent light anti-tank weapon, a shotgun, a sawed-off double barrel shot gun, a revolver and a semi-automatic assault rifle.

The semi-automatic gun seized resembles the IWI Tavor TAR-21, an Israeli bullpup assault-style rifle.

Two men are facing charges as a result of the investigation.

Regina police arrested 39-year-old Kurt Elliot Miller of Glenside after a traffic stop in the city on Thursday. As a result of the vehicle stop, he was charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breach of probation.

In relation to the property search, Miller is charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, alazopram (Xanax), gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and 16 firearms-related charges.

The second suspect is 49-year-old Mitch Hutchinson of Glenside. RCMP arrested him during the execution of the search warrant at the property.

Hutchinson is charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, alazopram (Xanax), gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking marijuana, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and 18 firearms-related charges.

The two men made their first court appearances on Tuesday.

Officers also took a third, female suspect into custody after the search warrant, who has been released and isn’t facing charges.