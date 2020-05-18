No new COVID-19 cases in Sask. for first time since March 15

For the first time since March 15, the province of Saskatchewan is reporting no new active cases of COVID-19 which leaves the provincial total at 592.

This comes after a single case was reported on both Friday and Saturday.

There are currently 455 recoveries and six resulting in deaths, 131 cases are considered active, which is a drop of 11 cases from the Sunday update.

Eleven more recoveries have been reported for the second consecutive day.

There are still five people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19. Two are receiving inpatient care, with one each in the Saskatoon and Regina, there are also three people in Saskatoon in intensive care. The province is emphasizing that these areas are where the patient is hospitalized, not the regions where they live. Active cases are included in the number for their region of residence.

All of the other numbers remain the same in the province.

There are currently 48 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances, 219 of the cases are from the far north, 164 are from the Saskatoon area, 106 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 15 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

The age breakdown shows 83 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 210 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 182 are in the 40-59 age range, 99 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown remains steady with 49 per cent of the cases being females and 51 per cent being males.

As of May 18, 41,159 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

The next scheduled news conference for COVID-19 updates is Tuesday, May 19.