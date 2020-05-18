Fire bans enacted in nearby RMs

Nearby RMs have put fire bans in place as dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires.

The RM of Prince Albert announced a fire ban Monday morning,.

No new fire permits will be issued to land owners, whose property lies within the Fire Ban area.

Any permits issued to land owners prior to this Fire Ban will be suspended until further notice.

Fire bans also exist in the RM of Torchwood, Nipawin and Duck Lake. The Town of La Ronge and Village of Air Ronge also have fire bans, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

The fire risk for the Prince Albert area is listed as “high” today, but some regions will see a more moderate risk tomorrow.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in southern and central Saskatchewan this week. Thunderstorms are expected in Western Saskatchewan Tuesday. According to the Weather network, thunderstorm risk extends east to Prince Albert.

As of Wednesday, thunderstorm risk is present for most of the southern half of the province. Severe risk covers the southwest part of the province, stretching north to just past Saskatoon.