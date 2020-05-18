Black fly control program expanding

The District 32 Agricultural, Development and Diversification Board (District 32 ADD Board) recently announced the expansion of the Black Fly Control Program.

Starting in June, the North Saskatch- ewan River from Fort Carlton to 15 kilometres downstream of the Wingard ferry site will be targeted by the program.

e product used will be Bti, a bacterial larvicide used to control the Black Fly larva in the river. Fewer de- veloping larva leads to reduced adult Black Flies. Bti also has no effect on other insect species or sh in the river system. e program goal is to reduce livestock harassment from Black Flies. Results are monitored over the summer months by livestock producers and municipal representatives who reside within the abatement zone.

The program is administered by the District 32 ADD Board with financial support provided by the Government of Saskatchewan.