One new case of cOVID-19 for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day The Government of Saskatchewan reported one new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, this case was reported in the far north.

These new numbers bring the province’s total number of reported cases to 592. With 444 recoveries and six resulting in deaths, 142 cases are considered active, which is a drop of 10 cases from the Saturday update.

Eleven more recoveries have been reported in the past day.

Currently, there are five people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19 which is a drop of three from Saturday. Two are receiving inpatient care, with one each in the Saskatoon and Regina, there are also three people in Saskatoon in intensive care. The province is emphasizing that these areas are where the patient is hospitalized, not the regions where they live.

Of the 590 cases in the province: 139 cases are related to travel, 320 are community contact (including mass gatherings), 68 have no known exposures and 65 are under investigation by local public health.

There are currently 48 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances, 219 of the cases are from the far north, 164 are from the Saskatoon area, 106 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 15 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

The age breakdown shows 83 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 210 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 182 are in the 40-59 age range, 99 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown remains steady with 49 per cent of the cases being females and 51 per cent being males. As of May 16, 40,806 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

The next scheduled news conference for COVID-19 updates is Tuesday, May 19.