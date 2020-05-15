RCMP officer shot during drug investigation near Biggar

A Saskatchewan RCMP officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot during an investigation into drug trafficking near Biggar.

At about 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was preparing to execute a search warrant at a rural residence located 27 km north of Biggar.

Shots were fired in the officers’ direction, one of which was injured.

The officer received initial medical treatment from members of the RCMP’s Emergency Medical Response Team. They are trained to assist with medical emergencies, such as gunshot wounds.

EMS assessed the injured officer and no further treatment was required.

RCMP continued with the drug investigation, taking an adult man and an adult woman into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.