Raiders to reopen office on Tuesday

The Prince Albert Raiders will be reopening their office at the Art Hauser Centre to the general public on Tuesday.

However, there will be some restrictions as a result of the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic.

Only one customer will be allowed inside the office and the team’s store at a time, with an area for a line being made in the lobby so that proper social distancing guidelines are followed.

The Raiders office will be open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHL Awards

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther became the first player in franchise history to be named Western Hockey League rookie of the year on Friday as he beat Logan Stankoven of the Kamloops Blazers for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

Guenther, who was the first overall pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, was second in rookie scoring with 59 points in 58 games.

That put him four markers back of Winnipeg Ice forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Michal Teply for the league lead.

He was third among freshman players in goals (26) and tied for second in assists (33).

Guenther will now go up against Zachary Bolduc of the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic and Shane Wright of the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs for the CHL rookie of the year award, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The WHL will hand out the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy for goaltender of the year on Tuesday.

Jiri Patera of the Brandon Wheat Kings and Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips are the finalists for the award.