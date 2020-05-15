Province reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more recoveries

The Government of Saskatchewan reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, all of which are in an outbreak area in the northwest—five of the new cases are in La Loche and three are in Beauval.

These new numbers bring the province’s total number of reported cases to 590. With 408 recoveries and six resulting in deaths, 176 cases are considered active.

Ten more recoveries have been reported in the past day.

Currently, there are nine people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19. Six are receiving inpatient care, one in the north, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina, and an additional three people in Saskatoon are in intensive care. The province is emphasizing that these areas are where the patient is hospitalized, not the regions where they live.

Of the 590 cases in the province:

139 cases are related to travel, 304 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 68 have no known exposures and 79 are under investigation by local public health.

48 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

218 of the cases are from the far north, 163 are from the Saskatoon area, 106 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 15 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

83 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 209 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 181 are in the 40-59 age range, 99 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

49 per cent of the cases are females and 51 per cent are males.

The next scheduled news conference for COVID-19 updates is Tuesday, May 19.